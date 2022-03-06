TikTok suspends new video uploads and livestreaming in Russia

TikTok will temporarily restrict users in Russia from livestreaming and uploading new videos to its platform, the company announced on Sunday. It said it was doing so in response to the country’s recently enacted “” law, which threatens up to 15 years in jail for individuals accused of spreading misinformation. “We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said.

The company went on to note in-app messaging would not be affected by the decision. “We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority,” TikTok added.

1/ TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation. However, the safety of our employees and our users remain our highest priority. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) March 6, 2022

Developing…