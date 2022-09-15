TikTok Now is the latest BeReal knockoff

TikTok Now sends a daily notification, just like BeReal. | Image: TikTok

TikTok is the latest app to add a dual camera feature, hoping to tap into the surging popularity of BeReal.

In a blog post today, TikTok announced a new feature called Now, which will send users daily notifications to capture a picture or video using their front and back cameras.

“We’re expanding our suite of creation tools as we continue to foster authentic and spontaneous connections on TikTok,” the company says in the post. In other words: y’all really seem to like accidentally posting company secrets while you work from home on that other app. What if you did it on TikTok, too?

In images shared by TikTok, the new feature has its own dedicated tab right next to the home button at the bottom of the app. Just like BeReal, users have to…

