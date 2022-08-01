TikTok might be working on a music service

TikTok has helped users discover both current and past musical artists, and now it might be starting its own music streaming service. Parent ByteDance has filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “TikTok Music,” Insider has reported. The service would let users “purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, lyrics… live stream audio and video… edit and upload photographs as the cover of playlists.. [and] comment on music, songs and albums.”

ByteDance already has a music streaming app called Resso, but it’s only available in India, Brazil and Indonesia. That app has some of the features mentioned in the trademark filing, like playlists, song-sharing and community interaction. On top of that, TikTok redirects users in Brazil to the full song on Resso, as Insider notes.

The trademark application was first submitted in Australia and then filed in the US on May 9th. It’s not clear if it intends to base such a service on Resso, but it has to demonstrate that it will actually use the trademark before applying for it in the US — so it’s not just a placeholder, according to Insider. The company also described said you could “live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports, and current events,” as other possible use cases.