TikTok Kitchen will make its most popular recipes for you

If you’ve ever seen a viral of a recipe that looks surprisingly delicious, you might soon be able to try the dish without having to make it yourself. Starting in March, the platform is opening hundreds of delivery-only TikTok Kitchen locations across the US.

TikTok teamed up with Virtual Dining Concepts to create the ghost restaurants, reports. They’ll start with around 300 locations and plan to expand to more than 1,000 by the end of 2022. Virtual Dining Concepts has notable experience in this field, having worked with YouTube megastar on his MrBeast Burger virtual restaurants (that brand’s first brick-and-mortar location is now in the works).

The TikTok Kitchen menu, which will change on a quarterly basis, will include some of the platform’s biggest food trends. The initial batch of dishes features baked feta pasta (which Google says was the ), a smash burger and pasta chips.

TikTok says it will give its cut of profits from the venture to the creators of the recipes, as well as burgeoning food creators on the platform. However, the service didn’t clarify how it will determine the true creators of the dishes, as opposed to a user who might have copied a recipe and made it go viral.