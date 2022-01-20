TikTok joins Instagram in testing creator subscriptions

Soon after Instagram started for creators, TikTok says it may be . The service is exploring a feature that would allow influencers to paywall at least some of the content they share on the app, as first reported.

TikTok’s subscriptions are being tested on a limited basis, so you may not see your favorite creators using them anytime soon. The platform didn’t provide more details about how the feature works. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson told The Hamden Journal.

As with the likes of , and , TikTok allows viewers to to influencers who are enrolled in the Creator Next program. Users can also buy and send virtual gifts to creators.

Given its other monetization options and that rival platforms have embraced subscriptions, it’s hardly a surprise that TikTok is following that path too. In 2020, TikTok to support creators.

Meta is also spending heavily on influencers. The company said last year it would in creators across the likes of Facebook and Instagram by the end of 2022, in the hope of . CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company won’t take a cut of their earnings . Instagram subscriptions are only available to a very small number of creators for now, but there are plans to open up access to others in the coming months.