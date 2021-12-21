Tiffany Haddish is getting her own Supernatural VR workout

Popular virtual reality workout app Supernatural is partnering with comedian Tiffany Haddish to release a new workout series. Part of its upcoming This Year, Be You campaign, the collaboration will add four new workouts for users to check out once 2022 arrives. You’ll find one new routine in each of Supernatural’s main fitness categories. Expect the experiences to take you to virtual locations modeled after beaches in Spain and Portugal, rice terraces in China and salt flats in Bolivia.

The two came to work together after developer Within found out Haddish was a big fan of its app. In April, Haddish took to Instagram to lament that she had managed to break the strap to her Oculus Meta Quest headset while working out with Supernatural. One day later, Within, which is at the center of an involving Meta’s plan to , sent her a custom headset. “I became addicted to Supernatural last year,” Haddish said. “I’ve never felt so powerful or had so much fun working out.”

All four workouts will be available starting on January 1st, 2022.