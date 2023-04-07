Three new Star Wars movies are on the way

Though we’re living in a golden age for Star Wars series, a new trio of big-screen projects are definitely underway that will each tell epic stories from different points in the franchise’s history.

At Star Wars Celebration Europe today, Kathleen Kennedy was joined by Daisy Ridley on stage as she announced that James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are all set to direct three upcoming Star Wars films due out in coming years. Though no titles or premiere dates were revealed, Kennedy shared that Mangold’s film will go “back to the dawn of the Jedi” while Filoni’s film, which focuses on the New Republic, will connect directly with streaming series like Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.