Three new Star Wars movies are coming, including one with Daisy Ridley as Rey

The latest edition of Star Wars Celebration is underway and, along with some fresh details about , Lucasfilm more info about what’s ahead for the movie side of the franchise. It announced three films, one of which will feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey.

That film will take place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, the final movie in the Skywalker saga and the most recent Star Wars movie to hit the big screen. It will center around Rey forming a new Jedi Order. Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (, Saving Face) will direct the film.

A movie from James Mangold (Logan, ) will delve into the origins of the Force and the Jedi. It will be set 25,000 years before anything else we’ve seen in the Star Wars universe to date, according to .

Meanwhile, Dave Filoni will finally get a shot at directing a live-action Star Wars movie. Filoni has been at the heart of the franchise for many years. He directed the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has been deeply involved with the recent spate of Disney+ shows, such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. Fittingly, the movie he’s set to direct will tie the stories of those shows together and put a bow on them.

Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t revealed release dates for any of these films. However, Disney’s current slate includes holiday 2025 and 2027 dates for untitled Star Wars flicks.

After the last three Star Wars films (The Last Jedi, Solo and The Rise of Skywalker) didn’t exactly receive wide acclaim, Disney and Lucasfilm walked back on their plans to release a movie every year. They have made several attempts to get other Star Wars films off the ground, including , a from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and entries from and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige.

All of those projects have either been or deprioritized, according to reports. Disney and Lucasfilm are evidently hoping these three freshly announced films will reignite Star Wars’ success in movie theaters, even if we’ll have to wait at least a couple of years to see the first of them.