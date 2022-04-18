Thor: Love and Thunder trailer shows Natalie Portman’s God of Thunder

The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has been released, and the God of Thunder is finally getting some much needed time off from being a superhero. Thankfully, the Guardians of the Galaxy are also around to help make his leisure time a little more exciting.

One thing we don’t see much of in the trailer is what exactly the rest of the story is going to be about for Thor this time around. We only get a brief glimpse of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who is now in charge of New Asgard. We also don’t get a look Christian Bale’s new villain, Gorr the God Butcher, nor much of Russell Crowe’s Zeus. We do however see our first tiny glimpse of what appears to be Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding a repaired Mjolnir as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is once again directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi also comes back to voice the Fortnite-loving rock-person Korg. Waititi also served as a co-writer for this fourth Thor movie, along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious).

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8.