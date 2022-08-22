Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney Plus in just a few weeks

Marvel’s latest theatrical release, Thor: Love and Thunder, will be making its way to the Disney Plus streaming service on September 8th (via Deadline). While my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore described the movie as “messy” in his excellent review, which you can read here, it still did reasonably well at the box office. Soon, though, it’ll be available on streaming for anyone who’d rather watch it at home.

Thor isn’t the only content that Disney’s adding to the service on September 8th, which it’s declared as “Disney Plus Day.” There are several shorts, behind-the-scenes features, and TV episodes premiering as well. Perhaps the most notable other addition is a live-action Pinocchio adaptation featuring Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind movies like Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, and The Polar Express).

Last year, Disney offered discounts on subscriptions to its streaming service and ran other promotions as part of Disney Plus Day. The faux holiday, as one of my former colleagues put it, will be immediately followed by Disney’s D23 expo, which starts on September 9th. There, Disney will likely be showing off teasers and announcements around its theme parks, as well as some information about upcoming Marvel and Star Wars projects.