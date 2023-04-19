This translucent 30 W USB-C wall charger is over 30% off

I have a soft spot, like many people do, for gaming and tech gadgets that are translucent. Let me see inside of it! While the trend of see-through consoles seems, sadly, to be mostly behind us (looking at you, N64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Neo Geo Pocket Color), there are still ways to show some love for that special look.

I was stopped in my tracks while browsing The The Hamden Journal’s latest deals coverage. The Case-Mate 30 W USB-C wall charger practically popped off the page. It’s available in four translucent colors: Clear white, vivid green, vibrant orange, and electric blue. It even has foldable outlet prongs, which ticks a criteria box that most wall chargers do not. As for why I’m sharing it with you — other than to appreciate its colors — is that three of the four options are currently over 30% off the normal $29.99 price. The blue option is the outlier, costing $26.99.

There’s a pretty good chance that this wall charger may be both more powerful and smaller than the one that came with your phone or tablet. Inside its translucent window are its efficient gallium nitride (GaN) innards, and power delivery 3.0 support (PD 3.0) to quickly charge some of the latest gadgets. As for gaming consoles, its 30 W output is enough to charge the Nintendo Switch at its fastest charging speed. While not as fast as the Steam Deck’s stock 45 W wall charger, it’ll be able to recharge it at a reasonable pace, thanks to PD 3.0.