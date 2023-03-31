This Tesla pickup truck has been on the road longer than the Cybertruck

In the video, Giertz says it’s been four years since the Truckla was built, and since then, she’s been using it as her daily driver. It was never completely finished, though: the custom truck bed was never weather sealed, some trim was still unfinished, and the removable tailgate stopped working.

“She’s a little bit rattle-ly, because the truck bed isn’t welded in,” Giertz explained in the video. She also has to baby the car when rainstorms come, sometimes running out in the middle of the night to cover it. “Other than that, she’s great,” Giertz said jokingly.

Years later, Giertz decided it was time to take it to a shop and finally give Truckla the finishing touches it deserved. One of Giertz’s witticisms is that she never quite finishes any project (she says she finishes about 80 percent), so letting someone else complete the Truckla allows her to keep that habit rolling.

At the shop, it was determined that the Truckla miraculously doesn’t have any major problems, including water damage under the bed. So the shop added a fresh new tailgate that can pull out, fold down, and support up to 500 pounds. They also fixed the side chrome trim, which looks really good now, and raised the car a bit, too.

As a side mission, Giertz is also involved with robotics company Viam. It’s building another robot that, like Tesla’s snake charger prototype from years ago, can automatically plug in a Tesla for charging at home. The very rough prototype (dubbed “Chargla”) moves freely on a rolling platform and is hilariously clumsy, but it seems to work. The project is open source, so you could build it yourself, if you’d like.