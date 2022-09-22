This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick

Say hello to the Dark Obselisk. | Image: Galax

If you thought the prices of Nvidia’s new RTX 40-series cards were ridiculous, wait until you see all the third-party RTX 4090 designs. Ridiculous doesn’t even begin to describe the RTX 4090 Serious Gaming (yes, that’s the name) from Galax.

Let’s start with the packaging. Exhibit A:

Image: Galax Did a hacker make this GPU?

Why is there a hacker on the box of this RTX 4090? Is this a member of anonymous? Am I going to lose all my secret data if I install this GPU? Is my boss trying to test my cybersecurity skills so I won’t get phished? I really don’t know, but it gets better.

The RTX 4090 Serious Gaming includes triple 102mm fans that have increased by 5mm over its previous RTX 3090 models. That alone tells you…

