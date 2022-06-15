This is what the Nothing Phone 1 will look like

Even though the Nothing Phone 1’s launch is still about a month away, the company has already begun showing what the device will look like to help generate hype. From afar, the device appears to be a blend of the iPhone X’s back (with its pill-shaped dual-camera island) and the iPhone 12’s flat edges. However, the back cover here is transparent, revealing a big wireless charging coil, several screws (something you don’t really see on phones these days) and a mysterious pattern teased earlier by founder Carl Pei.
Nothing didn’t provide any further detail in these teaser posts, but we imagine the company still has a few tricks up its sleeve — particularly, how Pei will enable “an open and diverse product ecosystem” with this device. So far, we know that the Phone 1 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset — The Hamden Journal understands that it’ll be a mid-tier processor — and the pure Android-like Nothing OS with some design flair. Nothing’s design team is led by former Dyson lead designer, Adam Bates, who joined the company in early 2022.
The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in London at 4PM BST/11AM EST on July 12th. There will be a livestream available, but you’ll have to RSVP in advance.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.