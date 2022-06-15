This is what the Nothing Phone 1 will look like

Even though the Nothing Phone 1’s launch is still about a month away, the company has already begun showing what the device will look like to help generate hype. From afar, the device appears to be a blend of the iPhone X’s back (with its pill-shaped dual-camera island) and the iPhone 12’s flat edges. However, the back cover here is transparent, revealing a big wireless charging coil, several screws (something you don’t really see on phones these days) and a mysterious pattern teased earlier by founder Carl Pei.

Nothing didn’t provide any further detail in these teaser posts, but we imagine the company still has a few tricks up its sleeve — particularly, how Pei will enable “an open and diverse product ecosystem” with this device. So far, we know that the Phone 1 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset — The Hamden Journal understands that it’ll be a mid-tier processor — and the pure Android-like Nothing OS with some design flair. Nothing’s design team is led by former Dyson lead designer, Adam Bates, who joined the company in early 2022.

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in London at 4PM BST/11AM EST on July 12th. There will be a livestream available, but you’ll have to RSVP in advance.