This is the F-150 Lightning fire that made Ford pause production

A new video obtained by CNBC gives us a first look at the fire that engulfed a set of Ford F-150 Lightnings in a Dearborn, Michigan, holding lot earlier this year. This heavily edited version of the video shows police arriving on the scene as smoke billows from a group of electric trucks tucked in the back of the lot.

In addition to obtaining bodycam and dashcam footage from Michigan police officers, CNBC also got images of the aftermath of the fire through a separate FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request. These photos show just how devasting the blaze really was, with flames leaving one truck just a shell of what it was before — its doors completely incinerated and a tire halfway melted into the ground. Another photo shows how the flames ate through a truck’s quarter panel, exposing the wiring beneath.

It’s still not clear how long the blaze went on, but the timestamps on CNBC’s footage suggest it at least lasted between 3:36PM and 4:22PM ET. Electric vehicle fires are notoriously difficult to put out, with an expert telling CNBC that they often burn hotter, faster, and need more water to put out.