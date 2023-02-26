This is Nokia’s new logo

For the first time in nearly 60 years, one-time smartphone giant Nokia is changing its iconic logo. On Sunday, before the official start of Mobile World Congress Barcelona, the company unveiled a new brand identity, and it’s a dramatic change. Gone is the iconic typeface and “” that defined its previous logo. The company has instead adopted a look it claims is more modern and digital.

“We are updating our strategy, and, as a key enabler, we are also refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today: a business-to-business technology innovation leader pioneering the future where networks meet cloud,” Nokia said in a attributed to CEO Pekka Lundmark. “In most people’s minds, we are still a successful mobile phone brand, but this is not what Nokia is about,” Lundmark told Bloomberg. “We want to launch a new brand that is focusing very much on the networks and industrial digitalization, which is a completely different thing from the legacy mobile phones.”

Is this the end of a logo so many people know and love? Not necessarily. You may recall, Nokia’s phone business hasn’t been a part of Nokia proper since Microsoft’s ultimately disastrous acquisition of the company’s Devices and Services division in 2014. After the tech giant of that deal in 2016, HMD Global, a company made up of former Nokia execs, to use the Nokia brand for smartphones and tablets, and has been doing its own thing ever since then. In fact, the company announced its latest device, , just one day before today’s announcement, and as it so happens, that phone features the classic Nokia logo. The Hamden Journal has reached out to HMD Global to find out if the company plans to continue using that logo.