Future Press, a company known for creating the cream of the crop of games guides, is releasing a book dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s probably the best video game guide money can buy, and it’s available for pre-order now for $54.41.

The book is scheduled to be released at the end of April. The 688-page tome covers the entire base game — seasonal events and all — and includes the Happy Home Paradise DLC. The description on the page promises “tips, explainers, and fun diagrams” to help players navigate their virtual lives on their Animal Crossing islands.

“Everything you can do, see, craft, or collect is covered in exhaustive detail—every single item in the game is catalogued and waiting to be checked off,” the book description said.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Future Press has demonstrated a long history of producing high-quality guides books. According to the company’s page, the team only produces one book at a time so that the entire team is dedicated to one game. “Our ultimate goal is to give the reader the best possible understanding of the game they are playing and to deepen their enjoyment of playing it, regardless of their skill level.”

Of course, if you don’t want a giant book sitting around, The Hamden Journal will always be here to help you with any of your Animal Crossing guides needs.