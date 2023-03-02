This $30 bundle for Turkey and Syria earthquake relief is a great deal

Humble Bundle has assembled yet another excellent collection of games and other media, this time to raise funds for foundations providing earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and in Syria.

For $30 — all of which goes to Direct Relief, the International Medical Corps, and Save the Children — you’ll get more than 60 Steam games, including Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, XCOM 2, Payday 2, Stacking, and System Shock 2, to name some examples.

Remember: if you don’t want (or already own) a game that’s included, you can and should gift that copy to a friend by finding the Steam key in your Humble library.

The $30 tier gets you a lot more than games. You’ll net tablet-ready PDF copies of the first 10 volumes of Saga, the stellar graphic novel written by Brian K. Vaughn and illustrated by Fiona Staples. You’ll also get PDFs of the Starfinder Core Rulebook and Starfinder Adventure: Junker’s Delight, the tabletop RPG by Paizo.

Altogether, this collection has more than $1,000 worth of stuff in it, and you can pledge some cash to it until 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 8.