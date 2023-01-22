These Nintendo Switch joystick replacements could end Joy-Con drift

After years of dealing with Joy-Con drift and no satisfactory answers from Nintendo, we may finally have our solution. A company called Gulikit created a set of Switch joystick replacements that promise to banish stick drift once and for all (via Gizmodo).

Take a look at these drift-free joystick replacements. Image: Gulikit

Unlike your standard Joy-Cons from Nintendo, Gulikit’s joystick replacements use something called Hall effect sensors to essentially make them drift-proof — the same technology used by Sega’s 90s-era Saturn 3D and Dreamcast controllers. As iFixit points out, the sensors use magnets to detect the joystick’s movement, which means none of the components actually rub up against each other and wear out like the sensors used on Joy-Cons do.

One of the reasons Joy-Cons drift in the first place is that they use potentiometers. This technology deteriorates over time, resulting in incorrect readings that make your controller seem like it’s possessed. In 2021, Nintendo executive Ko Shiota likened the problem to car tires that “wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground to rotate.”

That’s where Gulikit’s joysticks come in. The sticks, which are available for $29.70 on Amazon will presumably put an end to frequent Joy-Con replacements and repair orders (that should absolutely not be the case). You’ll have to install the replacement joysticks yourself, of course, but this video from iFixit should point you in the right direction when it comes to dismantling the Joy-Cons. Gulikit’s joysticks also come with a screwdriver, replacement screws, a tweezer, and a plastic pry tool to help you get started.

While we haven’t gotten the chance to try them for ourselves, users on Amazon have left mostly positive reviews. However, there are some saying they leave a small gap between the ring that’s supposed to prevent dust and other debris from getting inside the Switch, although it’s unclear how or if this will affect the sticks (or the Joy-Cons themselves). Gulikit also has replacement joysticks for the Steam Deck, as well as a full-blown KingKong 2 Pro controller with hall effect sensors.