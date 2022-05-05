These features make the Meta Quest 2 even better

The Meta Quest 2 is one of those rare products that keeps getting better. Part of this has to do with the hardware, which has received several useful updates since we reviewed it in late 2020, including 120Hz refresh rate support for some games, Air Link to wirelessly connect to a gaming PC, and more. Better yet, Meta shows no signs of slowing down its cadence of updates.

But almost of equal importance to the Quest 2’s long-lasting success are the interesting ways that the VR community has modified aspects of the hardware or crafted its own software with the goal of going beyond what’s usually possible in an off-the-shelf Quest 2 VR headset.

In this video, I’m diving into a handful of those tips and tricks, both on a software and hardware level, that have vastly expanded my own personal enjoyment with the Quest 2. Some of them are paid upgrades to level-up the comfort or sound quality or make recharging easier, to name a couple of examples. But several of them are free to try out yourself. So, whether you’ve owned one of these headsets since day one or you’re considering getting one, I hope that they can help you get more out of your headset, too.

Products mentioned within this video: