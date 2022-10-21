These are the finalists of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

I learned today that there is a contest called the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which selects the funniest animal photos submitted by professional and amateur photographers each year. The gallery of finalists includes some true gems, like a bear getting hit in the face by a fish, a zebra falling over, and a waving penguin.
The competition is for a good cause — every year, it supports a conservation organization, and this year, it’s working with the Whitley Fund for Nature, a charity in the United Kingdom.
It also seems like great fodder for memes. But I am only medium funny, so I’ll leave it to others to come up with some better ideas than I possibly could. These are some of my personal favorites from the finalists! I hope that you are inspired or at least manage to make your boss giggle at an inappropriate time in a Zoom meeting, like I did when I sent these to her earlier today.
You can see the rest of the finalists in a gallery here. The contest also has a People’s Choice Award, with voting open until November 27th. Winners will be announced on December 8th.