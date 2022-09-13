There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages

iOS 16 brings lots of features to new and old devices — some more obvious than others. | Photo by Allison Johnson / The The Hamden Journal

If you update your iPhone to iOS 16 this week, you’re going to want to spend a few minutes tweaking your settings. You definitely want to turn on haptic feedback for the keyboard, you might want the battery percentage back in your status bar, and it’s a good idea to spend some time playing around with your Focus modes.

But there’s one setting that’s so useful, and so hidden, that I missed it entirely in my review of iOS 16. (Thanks to everyone who let me know!) It’s called Filter Unknown Senders. If you toggle Filter Unknown Senders on — go to Settings, Messages, and scroll down almost to the bottom to find it — you can now filter your Messages app to show you only the unread threads.

The feature’s been around for a couple of years, and…

