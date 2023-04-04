The Zelda-themed Game & Watch handheld is nearly half off today

Best Buy is doing Zelda fans a solid today by halving the cost of the feature-packed Game & Watch handheld containing multiple Zelda games. Normally $49.99, it’s $29.99. It might be just what you need to make time disappear before Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12.

This Zelda-themed Game & Watch was announced in 2021, and it’s Nintendo’s second franchise-themed revival of its oldest handheld, following a Mario-themed model. And, no joke, this Game & Watch is a pretty cool gadget, complete with a backlit, color screen and USB-C charging port. To learn more, you can check out The Hamden Journal EIC Chris Plante’s review of the package.

It contains the original Legend of Zelda, its NES sequel, and the Game Boy entry Link’s Awakening. Additionally, you’ll get a classic Game & Watch minigame that’s done up with retro Zelda art assets, and it can function as a digital clock. That’s an impressive value for $49.99, let alone half the cost.

If you want to grab this device that serves as a love letter to Zelda’s early years, wrapped in some modern tech, check out this deal before it expires.