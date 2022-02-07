Another week, another chance to kick it off with some savings. Let’s start with an exceptional value on some robot vacuums. Robovacs get very expensive very quickly, though there are some lower-cost options worth your time. Today, and today only, you can get the Yeedi k650 vacuum for just $113.99 on Amazon’s deal of the day when you click the on-page coupon for an added $20 discount. This sale knocks $66 off the price of this robot vacuum that tackles pet hair and syncs with Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa to slot into your smart home life. It features an extra-large 800-milliliter dustbin, which is helpful because, in the end, you have to empty it yourself.

If you prefer the convenience of a self-emptying robot vacuum, Yeedi’s Vac Station is also on sale for a very respectable $359.99 ($190 off) at Amazon. This one has a mop function and even maps the rooms in your home, though we can’t say what exactly Yeedi is doing with that data. If that is within your comfort zone, the Vac Station is a whole lot of bang for your buck.

The latest version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy today, dropping the price down to $109.99 for the ad-supported model and $129.99 for ad-free. This $30 off on both models is not the best price to date, but it’s just $5 away from that Black Friday pricing. The new Paperwhite maintains the waterproofing of its predecessor but is now much better for nighttime reading, with a larger 6.8-inch screen and a manually adjustable warm-tone backlight. Also, for everyone’s convenience, the implementation of USB-C charging is a welcome change.

These base Kindle Paperwhite models come with 8GB of storage, which is more than enough for the average reader. If you feel the need for more storage, the Signature Edition features 32GB and also adds an auto-adjusting backlight and wireless charging for $144.99 ($45 off). Lastly, one of the greatest values overall can be found on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $119.99 ($40 off) and is essentially an ad-free Paperwhite with an included case, two years of accidental damage protection, and one year of Amazon Kids Plus subscription service. Read our review.

While we’re on the topic of Amazon devices, there’s also a slew of deals on Fire HD tablets. Amazon is currently discounting up to 50 percent off a selection of its line, ranging from 7-inch to 10-inch sizes. This deal includes the Fire 7 for $34.99 ($15 off), the Fire HD 8 for $44.99 ($45 off), the Fire HD 8 Plus for $54.99 ($55 off), the HD 10 in 64GB configuration for $149.99 ($40 off), and lastly the HD 10 Plus for $139.99 ($40 off).

That’s a whole lot of savings and a whole lot of inexpensive Amazon tablets! You can pick according to the size that fits your needs most. As for the best value, that nod may go to the Fire HD 8 Plus at half-off. The HD 8 Plus is large enough for some comfortable content consumption on Amazon Prime Video and doubles as an Echo smart display when paired with an optional wireless-charging dock. It’s not the fastest device or the highest-quality stream, but for just about 55 bucks right now, it’s a much more enticing value. Read our review.

Smart home devices, e-readers, and tablets are fun and all, but nothing tops games and saving some good money on them. Target has brought back its popular “buy two, get one free” sale, allowing you to mix and match across selected video games, board games, movies, books, and puzzles. Frankly, the best value is using this deal to get some of the latest full-price video games. For example, you can buy Demon’s Souls on PS5 for $69.99, Pokemon Legends: Arceus on Switch for $59.99, and get the new Dying Light 2: Stay Human for free. There are many ways you can swing this deal to get some excellent value, though be aware that there are some caveats. The third free option is going to be your cheapest item of the three. Sadly, this deal does not extend to preorders.

