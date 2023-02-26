The Xiaomi 13 Pro and 13 are launching outside of China

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are making their global debut today, starting with a launch event at Mobile World Congress. The 13 series phones were announced in China late last year, each with Leica co-branded cameras and top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. Based on previous releases, they won’t be coming to the US, but will be available in the UK, Europe, and other parts of Asia.

Given that we’ve known the phones’ specs since December, there’s nothing surprising there, but here’s the recap: they’re both upper midrange phones, but the 13 Pro stands out with a 1-inch-type sensor borrowed from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and 120W wired fast charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro (pictured) and 13 boast Leica-branded camera arrays, though only the Pro gets the big 1-inch Sony sensor. Photo by Jon Porter / The The Hamden Journal

Both are equipped with 120Hz fast-refresh OLEDs — the 13 has a smaller 1080p 6.3-inch display and the 13 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO screen. Each device carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and supports 50W wireless charging. Did I mention they’re not coming to the US? That’s a big friggin’ bummer, because these are the kinds of features we just don’t see on premium midrangers sold here. We’re thrilled to death over a $700 phone with an IP64 rating and no wireless charging. Meanwhile, the rest of the world gets this.