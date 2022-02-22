If you’ve had no luck nabbing the Xbox Series X, today may be your lucky day. Best Buy has the coveted next-gen console in stock for its usual price of $499.99, though, the drop is exclusive to paying Totaltech subscribers. Totaltech is Best Buy’s premium membership, one that combines tech support, product protection, and access to the occasional exclusive console restock for $199.99 per year. It’s a pricey service, though if you feel it’s worth your money, it should improve your chances of landing a console.

Make sure you’ve logged into your account ahead of time and with a paying subscription to Totaltech (sorry, no free trials). Double-check that your billing and shipping information is correct as well, and stay persistent. To get in line, make sure to click the “Add to Cart” button, and be prepared for Best Buy to ask you to verify your information. Also, don’t give up if the Series X appears to sell out — Best Buy often releases consoles in waves, so you may have a second chance.

Microsoft Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.

If you don’t manage to score a console today, however, keep your head up. We’re constantly on the lookout for further availability of the latest consoles, so keep checking back. To lift your spirits in the meantime, why not subscribe to our The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for weekly updates filled with the latest gaming, tech, and gadget deals? You can also check out a few of the best Xbox accessories and games below, some of which are even discounted.

Accessories and games to consider for your Xbox Series X

Xbox Wireless Controller The controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery, and Bluetooth support.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) What good is an Xbox without games? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch.