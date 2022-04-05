The Xbox Series S is on sale at Adorama today for just $249.99

Only the best deals on The Hamden Journal-approved gadgets get the The Hamden Journal Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’d prefer a more affordable console to the Xbox Series X — or one that’s more readily available than the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition — you can once again buy Microsoft’s Xbox Series S at its lowest price to date. Regularly $299.99, Adorama is currently selling the entry-level Xbox for $249.99 when you use the promo code XBOXS2250 at checkout.

Microsoft Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is far smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. Thanks to expansive backward compatibility, it also plays original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. You can buy it for $249.99 ($50 off) today from Adorama when you use the promo code XBOXS2250 at checkout.

While the Xbox Series S lacks a disc drive, it can play the same games as the Series X and is backward compatible with original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. It also targets a 1440p resolution and up to 120fps in supported games (with 4K upscaling), though many games still run at 1080p right now. The console also only offers 512GB of internal storage. However, unlike the Series X, it’s compact enough that you can easily fit it at your desk, in an entertainment center, or just about anywhere. Plus, the next-gen console is less than half the price of the Series X, which currently retails for $499.99. It’s a great little Game Pass machine and the cheapest way to access next-gen gaming.

For more details regarding both consoles, you can check out our comparison of both and read our Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X reviews.