The Xbox Series S is just $250 for today only

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a bestseller for a reason: it’s a solid next-generation console that is almost always in stock and often enjoys the odd discount between retailers. If you’ve been waiting for one such price drop, Woot has come in clutch with one of the best deals we’ve seen. Today, the Xbox Series S is on sale for just $250, which is $50 or almost 17 percent off the regular $300 price. The only catch is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal.

While the Series S has been more easy to find over the past year or so than both the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, it hasn’t received any notable discounts since its launch in 2020. The matte white console comes with 512GB of onboard storage and ships with a slightly tweaked version of the Xbox controller most know and love. It also has a variety of ports, including an Ethernet connector, an HDMI 2.1 port and two for USB 3.1 ports.

The key thing to remember about the Series S is its lack of disk drive. This shouldn’t be too much of an issue if you get most of your games from Xbox Game Pass, but it’s good to keep in mind as you decide how to use the console’s built-in storage. If you want to expand it, you’ll need a compatible card like this one from Seagate. For backwards-compatible titles, of which there are plenty for the Series S, you can save those on an external HDD.

Given the Xbox Series S is smaller and cheaper than the Series X, it lacks some of the advanced features of the latter console. Aside from the lack of disc drive, key among them are no support for 4K game and less storage overall. But if you can live with those trade-offs, Woot’s deal for Prime members is the best for the new console.

