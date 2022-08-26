The Xbox Series S comes with a free game at Best Buy

If you were looking for something to occupy your time this weekend, the team at The The Hamden Journal Deals has got you covered. Right now, you can score a free digital game when you buy an Xbox Series S at Best Buy. Simply add an Xbox Series S to your cart for its regular price of $299.99, then head to this link to pick one of the available games that you can get for free. Some of the qualifying titles that are part of this deal include Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition (normally $99.99), Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition (normally $89.99), and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition (normally $99.99). While the Series S doesn’t have the same power as the Series X, it’s still an excellent digital-exclusive console that’s small enough to be stored in most carry-on suitcases.

Microsoft Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.

More of a PC gamer? We get it. Right now, you can get the stellar Lenovo Legion 5 Pro at Walmart for $1,599 instead of its usual $2,019.99 price. While this laptop may be a far cry from affordable, depending on your budget, this is still the best price we’ve seen for this laptop that we already consider to be an excellent value.

Besides boasting outstanding build quality and a great keyboard, the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro includes an array of impressive hardware for a relatively low price, tying together a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of DDR5 RAM. It has an impressive 16-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Given that this machine usually costs around $2,000, this deal is worth investigating if you’re in the market for a powerful gaming laptop. Read our review.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (2022) The Legion 5 Pro packs a 16-inch IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it features Intel’s Core i7-12700H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti.

Another solid laptop, this configuration of the HP Envy x360 15, is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. It typically sells for $1,029.99, and this price matches its lowest price ever. While not the fastest 2-in-1 laptop available, it’s a great value. It has a 15.6-inch, 1080p touchscreen display, AMD’s capable and efficient Ryzen 5 5700U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In addition to a pair of USB-A ports, the Envy also includes a USB-C port and a microSD card slot.

My colleague Monica Chin reviewed a slightly older model that has the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, although the newer model’s design seems almost identical. While we haven’t tested this product, it’s very likely that it continues the lineup’s trend of having a great keyboard and all-day battery life. Read our review.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

Several colorways of Google’s recently released Pixel Buds Pro have returned to their discounted price of $174.99 at Amazon ($25 off). The Pixel Buds Pro improves on the design and features of the previous-gen Pixel Buds by providing solid noise cancellation, better battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth support. While there are definitely better-sounding earbuds available at around this price, this discount on the Pixel Buds Pro is worth looking into — particularly if you have a Pixel phone. Read our review.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google’s Pixel Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, wireless charging, and other high-end features that we’ve come to expect in premium wireless earbuds.

Whet your appetite for the weekend with bite-sized deals…