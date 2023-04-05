The ‘world’s strongest water gun’ is back and wetter than ever

Sypra has made a name for itself by creating powerful, electronic water guns, the first of which launched on Kickstarter in 2018. Now, the company’s adding a third water gun to its lineup, aptly named the SpyraThree, and it includes additional modes for when you want to take your battles super seriously or are just looking for some casual summer fun.

Before we get to those, let’s go over what makes the Spyra more than just your standard Super Soaker — and why it can command its eye-popping price tag of $179.00 per gun. Like the SpyraTwo (which you can still buy for around $5 less), the SpyraThree features an electronic firing system that can spray people from around 30 feet away, and can send water almost 50 feet when you charge up a “PowerShot.” It also refills itself. Stick the muzzle in some water, press the trigger forward, and in a few seconds you’re ready to continue blasting.

There’s a lot going on with this water gun. Image: Spyra

It also features a screen to tell you how full your tank and battery are. In a press release, the company says one full charge will let you reload the tank around 100 times, and that each tank holds “approx. 22 water blasts,” each of which will hit your opponents with a 30ml bolt of water. By the way, you recharge that battery with USB-C, which is how it should be.

The SpyraThree has, you guessed it, three shooting modes, while the SpyraTwo only has one. Both feature what Spyra calls a “League” mode, which lets you fire a limited number of shots before it locks you out for a few seconds to “reload,” and gives you access to the extra PowerShot. (Side note: I love that Spyra marks this as its “tournament mode,” and I truly hope there are people out there approaching water gun battles as seriously as some people take airsoft, paintball, or Nerf.) The SpyraThree, however, also includes an “open” mode that lets you shoot as many times as you want, without the artificial reload time, and a burst mode that fires three shots each time you pull the trigger. The company’s website does warn that if you use the last mode “your tank will be depleted insanely fast.”