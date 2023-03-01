‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ is being pushed back to 2024

You’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Bigby Wolf’s next chapter. Telltale Games has announced that it’s delaying The Wolf Among Us 2, the sequel to its 2013 Fables comic adaptation, until next year. The company said it’s “committed to protecting the health of our team” in a statement on Twitter, a clear sign that it’s trying to avoid the burnout that reportedly plagued the previous iteration of Telltale.

In an interview with IGN, Jamie Ottilie, the new Telltale CEO, also says the team needs time to switch over from Unreal Engine 4 to 5. That’ll involve redoing much of the company’s existing work, and together with hiring and production difficulties, it would make it tough to hit a 2023 release date. “Making games is difficult and they need time to be right,” he told IGN. “And it doesn’t do any of us any good to ship something that’s not ready.”

The Wolf Among Us 2 was originally announced in December of 2019, and for obvious pandemic-related reasons, development has been slower than Telltale originally predicted. The company still has its adaptation of The Expanse coming later this year, and in many ways that’s a more important title for its future. As much as we’re eager to see the continuation of The Wolf Among Us, Telltale also needs to build out new properties to survive.