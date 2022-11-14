The Witcher 3’s next-gen patch will arrive in December

The next-gen patch for The Witcher 3 will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on Wednesday, December 14th. If you already own the base game on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One (any version will do, not just the Complete Edition), you’ll get the patch, which includes upgraded visuals, all of the DLC packs, and further content drops inspired by the Netflix series, for free.

CD Projekt Red shared that the update will bring ray-traced graphics and faster loading times, the latter of which should make playing on a console nearly as good as playing on a powerful PC. The publisher plans to share more information next week during its Twitch stream.

If you’re still hanging onto a PS4 or an Xbox One, those versions (as well as the Nintendo Switch) will receive an update that has “numerous improvements,” along with access to the content inspired by the Netflix TV show. However, CD Projekt Red didn’t share a release date for this update.