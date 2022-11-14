‘The Witcher 3’ finally hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 14th

CD Projekt Red has revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will finally be available on December 14th. The studio hasn’t shown off what gameplay looks like on those consoles or many details about what’s in store, but it plans to reveal more during a livestream event sometime next week.

The upgrade will be free for those who bought any version of the game, which debuted in 2015, on PS4 or Xbox One, respectively. PC players will benefit from the update too. CD Projekt Red previously said the current-gen version of The Witcher 3 would include ray tracing and faster load times, as well as free downloadable content inspired by the Netflix series The Witcher.

CDPR announced the current-gen version of the game back in September 2020. It planned to release that and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2021, but it delayed both into this year. The publisher released the latter in February. However, it ran into some issues with The Witcher 3. In April, CDPR said it would work on the upgrade in-house after initially outsourcing it to Saber Interactive.

Cyberpunk 2077 saw a huge surge in interest earlier this year thanks to the (excellent) current-gen update and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series on Netflix. Perhaps this upgrade will cause The Witcher 3‘s player count to spike again. Netflix’s upcoming prequel to The Witcher could draw more eyes to the game too.