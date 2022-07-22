The Wheel of Time season 3 ordered by Amazon Prime

Amazon wants everyone to know that it’s in the fantasy epic business to stay. Ahead of the Sept. 2 debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is already filming a second season, Amazon Studios has announced it has renewed its other Prime Video fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, for a third season before its second season even airs.

The news came at a Wheel of Time panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which was otherwise focused on an animated companion series, The Wheel of Time: Origins.

In a comment released to press, showrunner Rafe Judkins mentioned that this third season would be based on the fourth book in Robert Jordan’s series, The Shadow Rising. “I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” Judkins said. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

Amazon’s faith in the show isn’t new. Production began on The Wheel of Time’s second season before the first season aired in November 2021. That second season has no release date, but is expected later this year — probably not before the conclusion of The Rings of Power’s first run of episodes. Amazon also released a short teaser clip of impressive behind-the-scenes footage from the second season.

The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a member of a powerful organization of women who can channel the magical One Power, on her quest to find the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful channeler who might save the world or break it.

