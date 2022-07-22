The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 release date announced at San Diego Comic Con

The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 — or season 11C, whatever folks are calling it, this is the end of AMC’s long-running survival adventure — will premiere October 2, 2022. AMC revealed the release date in a highly anticipated trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

Season 11 part 3 will return Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan to the ensemble cast. These eight episodes will conclude the 24-episode last season of a show that first aired in October 2010. AMC previewed the final stretch with an action-packed trailer, one of our last looks at Caryl and the upcoming confrontation with the Commonwealth’s Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton).

The SDCC stage was packed for the final Walking Dead panel, with Reedus, McBride, Payton and Morgan joined by Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff. Scott Gimple, chief content creator for the franchise was also on hand, along showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, and multi-hyphenate Greg Nicotero.

The 11th season, originally expected in October 2020, was interrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic and reshuffled AMC’s plans for the series finale. Season 11 part one, comprising the first eight episodes, ultimately aired Aug. 22 to Oct. 10, 2021, with part two following from Feb. 20 to April 10.

Though the 12-year-old series, based on the comic book series started by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore 2003, has steadily lost viewership, the last season is hardly the end of the franchise’s run on AMC. A spinoff series, Tales of the Walking Dead, is set to premiere on Aug. 14. AMC has also scheduled Isle of the Dead, focusing on Maggie Greene and Negan, to air sometime in 2023. And an unnamed spinoff starring Reedus as Daryl is expected soon after (McBride exited the series in April of this year).

You can find all of The Hamden Journal’s coverage of SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.