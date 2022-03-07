The Walking Dead is getting another new spinoff for AMC Plus

Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will star in a new Walking Dead spinoff called Isle of the Dead, AMC announced Monday. The show, expected out in 2023, will center on Cohen and Morgan’s respective characters, Maggie and Negan, as they travel to Manhattan, which has since been “cut off from the mainland.”

“The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror,” AMC said in the news release. It’ll premiere on both AMC and AMC Plus, with six episodes making up the first season.

Image: AMC

The Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné will work as showrunner and executive producer. The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple will oversee the show, and Cohan and Morgan are on-board as executive producers. In a preview image teasing the show, Isle of the Dead appears to call back to The Walking Dead’s first episode, which bears the same name as the writing on the door: “Don’t open, dead inside.” (Or is it “Don’t dead open inside?” Your guess is as good as mine.)

“I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren,” Morgan said in a statement. “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world??”

If you’ve lost count of just how many The Walking Dead spinoffs there are, you aren’t alone. Fear the Walking Dead is currently in its seventh season, and a limited series called Walking Dead: World Beyond has already finished up. Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series, is currently in the works alongside a Carol and Daryl spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Andrew Lincoln will also star in three movies as Rick Grimes.

The final season of The Walking Dead — its 11th season — runs through late March.