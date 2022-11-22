The Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the first phone to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Vivo doesn’t outright name the X90 Pro Plus’ chipset as the 8 Gen 2, likely because of its partnership with MediaTek, but looking at the specs, you can connect the dots. The other two models in the series — the X90 and X90 Pro — use a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 system (similarly, the previous-gen X80 Pro used a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the X80 used a Dimensity chipset). All three models feature a 6.78-inch, 120Hz OLED panel, ship with Android 13, and come with up to 12GB of RAM. Serious stuff.

The X90 Pro Plus comes in two colors and includes an absolutely massive camera bump. Image: Vivo

The three phones also include camera systems with Zeiss branding, with the Pro variants sporting a large Type 1-sized main sensor. Vivo uses low-dispersion glass in its main camera lens. The company claims that this, combined with a wide f/1.75 aperture, transmits 24 percent more light to the sensor than the “public” version of this Sony IMX989 sensor. All three have a fixed-focus, 2x telephoto camera designed for portrait photography. The Pro Plus gets a second, 3.5x telephoto with a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a high-res 48-megapixel ultrawide; the X90 and X90 Pro make do with a 12-megapixel ultrawide.

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus starts at ￥6499 (about $910); the X90 Pro and the X90 will sell for ￥5499 (about $770) and ￥4499 (about $630), respectively.