The US Marshals Service suffered a data breach and ransomware attack on February 17th

In a statement to NBC News, Drew Wade, the Marshals Service public affairs chief, called the ransomware attack a “major incident,” while adding that the affected system “contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees.”

According to NBC News, the attack didn’t impact the agency’s Witness Security Program, meaning no individuals in the program should be in danger. The Marshals Service disconnected the affected system from its network and alerted the US Department of Justice of the attack, which has already started a forensic investigation.