Presidents’ Day weekend may be over, but thankfully, there are still some sales you can take advantage of. If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of good (and very unique) earbuds, Ultimate Ears’ Presidents’ Day sale involved a solid deal on the UE Fits that’s definitely worth a look.

Normally $249, right now, you can buy the Fits for $199. That’s a sizeable discount on a pair of true wireless buds that are capable of permanently molding to the shape of your ear in 60 seconds, thus ensuring the best fit possible. (Note: a pop-up should display when you click the link that will offer you another $30 off on top of this discount if you sign up for marketing emails and agree to receive text messages from Ultimate Ears — not bad!)

What’s more, the Fits also come with lengthy, 8-hour battery life, allowing you to comfortably listen to tunes for hours on end. While they don’t offer noise cancellation like some of their similarly priced rivals, they’re still a solid choice with good sound quality, especially if you find that Apple’s AirPods or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds never fit quite right. Read our review.

UE Fits The UE Fits come with ear tips that permanently mold to the unique shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. This allows for a much better fit that you can comfortably wear for hours.

For those on the market for an affordable 4K TV, Amazon and Best Buy are selling Amazon’s new Omni Fire TV at an all-time low. All configurations are discounted today, including the larger versions, which support Dolby Vision HDR. The 65-inch, for example, is selling for $499.99 instead of $829.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy, which is the first time we’ve seen such a steep discount on the bigger model. If you’re looking for a TV under $500, the 55-inch model (that doesn’t support Dolby Vision) is also on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $369.99, a $190 off the list price.

As noted in our review, Amazon’s first self-branded TV shows great promise, and we praised it for its low input lag, support for two-way video calling, and its ability to query Alexa even when the TV is off. It might offer so-so picture quality — including lackluster black levels and a typical 60Hz refresh rate — but it’s hard to beat in terms of pricing. Read our review.

Amazon Omni Fire 4K TV (65-inch) Amazon’s new Omni Fire 4K TV features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

Amazon Omni Fire TV (55-inch) Amazon’s new Omni Fire 4K TV features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

Deals on the upmarket, stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models tend to be harder to come by than the cheaper aluminum versions, which is why today’s discount on the more expensive models is such a standout deal. If you don’t mind splurging for a more premium, LTE-ready variant of Apple’s newest smartwatch, Amazon is currently selling the 45mm, stainless steel version in silver with a silver loop for $749.99, a $49 discount and an all-time low.

Other configurations and sizes are also discounted in select colors. Right now, for example, the 41mm, gold stainless steel model is on sale with LTE and a purple Sport Band for $649.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, its best price to date. You can also pick up its 41mm, LTE-equipped model with a gray stainless steel case and a blue Sport Band for $619 ($80 off).

While similar in design to the cheaper aluminum models, the stainless steel version boasts slightly more refined colors and increased durability. However, it’s otherwise functionally identical, with a larger, edge-to-edge display and faster charging than the Series 6, dust resistance, and the ability to set multiple timers. Read our review.

If you don’t mind buying a refurbished model, you can currently get our No. 1 pick for the best Chromebook for nearly half off. Typically $699.99 when purchased new, Acer’s 13.5-inch Spin 713 is on sale right now via Acer’s digital storefront on eBay for $396, a price reflected at checkout after you add it to your cart. The discount is available on the model equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD and comes with a two-year Allstate warranty.

As The The Hamden Journal’s Monica Chin wrote in her review, the convertible Chromebook Spin 713 is excellent in a number of ways. It boasts one of the best Chromebook screens she’s ever used, along with a powerful 11th Gen Intel processor that makes it easy to multitask and open a ton of tabs without an issue. It also offers a variety of other praiseworthy features, including two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4, a good backlit keyboard, and a smooth touchpad. Read our review.

It may have launched in 2017, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains one of the best games you can play on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a title that doesn’t often receive sizeable discounts, however, which is why today’s Walmart deal is worth a look. For those who have yet to play the classic role-playing game, Walmart is now selling the digital version for $37.76 instead of $59.99. While we’ve seen the title drop to as low as $27 around Black Friday, this is still one of the best prices we’ve seen on Breath of the Wild since it made its debut. Read our full review.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Taking place in a massive open world, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stresses exploration, experimentation, and emergent gameplay. While this isn’t the most recent title to feature Link, it remains an essential entry in the franchise. It offers all of the hallmarks of a traditional Zelda title, including challenging combat and puzzles, but within a gorgeous, open-world design.

If you’re a PC gamer, you can currently pick up Razer’s excellent DeathAdder V2 for nearly its lowest price to date. Normally $69.99, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are selling the wired gaming mouse for around $37, which is just about $2 shy of its best-ever price. While more recent models have knocked it down from being our favorite wired gaming mouse, it’s still an excellent, supportive option that features a basic assortment of buttons and is comfortable enough to use for hours on end. It’s not filled with as many features as our new top pick, the Razer Basilisk V3, but we believe it does a great job of nailing the basics.

Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse If keeping your hand supported during games is key, the DeathAdder V2 is one of the most supportive gaming mice you can find right now. It’s not full of fancy features, but this model nails the basics.

You can buy the matte-black Level Lock for $211.60 from Amazon. That’s a $38 discount and the second-best price yet on the smart lock, which is easy to install, boasts long battery life, and is compatible with most standard US deadbolts. Note, however, it only works with Apple’s HomeKit, as well as Amazon’s Ring platform via Amazon Sidewalk. Read our review.

The new version of Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential, which offers support for Amazon Alexa, is on sale for the first time since launching last month. Regularly $69.99, the smart alarm clock is on sale right now at Amazon in red for $49.99 or at Best Buy, where you can pick up the blue or red colorways for the same price. While we haven’t tested this particular model, we did give its Google Assistant-enabled predecessor a 7/10 in our review, praising its relatively low price and compact size.

Now through February 26th, Target will give you a free $10 Target gift card when you spend $100 or more on Apple gift cards from its website. Note that the gift card will be emailed to you after you make your purchase.