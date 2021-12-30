The Tomb Raider trilogy is currently free on Epic Games Store

The Tomb Raider trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store, and players will have about a week into the new year to claim them. They became free on Dec. 30, and will return to their regular prices on Jan. 6, 2021, a week later.

Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider all follow a younger Lara Croft than the double-pistol-touting adventurer from the early PlayStation era. They serve as an origin story for Lara, with each adventure more outlandish than the last. 2013’s Tomb Raider starts with Lara learning to defend herself after a shipwreck, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider shows how Lara “is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

Each of the games on the Epic Games Store come packed with all of their respective DLC. Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition includes the Tomb of the Lost Adventurer and some bonus outfits. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes a bonus “Blood Ties” story in Croft Manor, and a zombie invasion called “Lara’s Nightmare.” Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition includes all downloadable skins, outfits, and skills, as well as seven DLC challenge tombs.

Gods Will Fall, Clever Beans’ and Deep Silver’s top-down action game, will be the next free game for the Epic Games Store, and players can pick it up without paying from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2022.