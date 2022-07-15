The The Hamden Journal’s guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2022’s best film and TV panels

After two years of being canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con’s coming back this year with a vengeance and a sizable stack of announcements, trailer drops, and early screenings of some of the entertainment industry’s most hyped projects.

While there’s almost no way to see absolutely everything that’s going down during this year’s SDCC, knowing where and when some of the convention’s biggest panels are taking place is a solid way to get the most out of your time if you’re on the con floor (or just following along from home). Here are all of the biggest film and television panels happening at SDCC 2022 that news-hungry fans are going to want to keep an eye on.

Thursday, July 21st

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (12PM PT to 1PM PT, Hall H)

The cast and filmmakers of Paramount’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will descend upon Hall H on Thursday afternoon to give panel attendees their first look at the live-action fantasy adventure epic based on the iconic role-playing game. In addition to revealing more about Honor Among Thieves ahead of its March 3rd, 2023, release, Paramount Pictures and production partner eOne are also hosting a Dungeons & Dragons-themed tavern experience that, as of now, may only be accessible by waiting in the standby line.

Ghosts (1PM PT to 2PM PT, Ballroom 20)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (1:30PM PT to 2:30PM PT, Hall H)

Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis as well as co-stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin have even more to reveal about Paramount Plus’ upcoming Teen Wolf feature that’ll transport audiences back to the town of Beacon Hills.

Abbott Elementary (1:30PM PT to 2:30PM PT, Indigo Ballroom)

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and series executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker will come together for a virtual panel discussion about the show’s first season. With any luck, the creative team will also share details about Abbott Elementary’s recently announced second season.

National Treasure: Edge of History (2:15PM PT to 3:15PM PT, Ballroom 20)

While Nic Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates might not be a part of Disney Plus’ National Treasure: Edge of History, Justin Bartha’s Riley Poole is set to return to the new series as part of a story about a new generation of explorers whose lives are changed by their love of history. Cast members Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith, and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley will gather to talk about the new show.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2:15PM PT to 3:15 PMPT, Room 6BCF)

Given the big twist that capped off Ms. Marvel’s finale, it’s likely that Disney Plus’ upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series will feature a few novel changes to its heroine Lunella Lafayette, a character whose origin story is similar to Kamala Khan’s in the comics. That’s just one of the topics that might come up as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, and more members of the show’s creative team come together to discuss its first season.

Severance (3:30PM PT to 4:30PM PT, Ballroom 20)

Severance creator Dan Erickson and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock will discuss the recently renewed series’ first season.

The Wheel of Time: Origins (4:15PM PT to 5:15PM PT, Room 6A)

Friday, July 22nd

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (10:30AM PT to 12:00PM PT, Hall H)

The massive cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will join showrunners J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and executive producer Lindsey Weber to dig into the legends of Middle-earth’s Second Aage.

Marvel (11:45AM PT to 1:15PM PT, Hall H)

What If…? was just the beginning of Marvel Studios’ big push into animation, and the series’ second season, along with new shows like X-Men ‘97 and Marvel Zombies, are what department head Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding will be digging into here. Considering how long the panel is and that this is the studio’s first time back presenting at SDCC in years, there’s a chance even more new animated projects might be announced ahead of the weekend’s live-action news.

The Walking Dead (1:30PM PT to 2:30PM PT, Hall H)

Paper Girls (1:30PM PT to 2:30PM PT, Ballroom 20)

Paper Girls co-creators Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, and the cast of Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of the time-traveling sci-fi graphic novel are sitting down to discuss what it was like bringing the beloved story to life. For those interested in seeing some of the series ahead of its July 29th premiere, a 7:00PM PT screening is also being held at the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Bob’s Burgers (3:00PM PT to 3:45PM PT, Indigo Ballroom)

Little Demon (4:00PM PT to 4:45PM PT, Ballroom 20)

Thirteen years after a woman named Laura (Aubrey Plaza) gives birth to the daughter (Lucy DeVito) of Satan (Danny DeVito), the three of them find themselves living in Delaware trying to make a go at living like a regular nuclear family. Series creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla join executive producer Dan Harmon for an early screening of Little Demon’s first episode, followed by a Q&A.

Archer (5:00PM PT to 6:00PM PT, Indigo Ballroom)

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose (5:15PM PT to 6:15PM PT, Ballroom 20)

Saturday, July 23rd

Warner Bros. theatrical showcase (10:15AM PT to 11:15PM PT, Hall H)

Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and a number of surprise guests are headlining the production studio’s big showcase of its upcoming theatrical projects, like Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Though the Warner Bros. planned panels for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, and The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, have been canceled, there’s a chance footage from those films might be shown here as well.

Tuca & Bertie season 3 (11:15AM PT to 12:15PM PT, Indigo Ballroom)

The Simpsons (11:20PM PT to 12:15PM PT, Ballroom 20)

House of the Dragon (11:30AM PT to 12:30PM PT, Hall H)

George R.R. Martin and basically the entire cast and creative team behind HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will take over Hall H to discuss the upcoming series and its story of the legendary Targaryen family at the height of their power.

American Dad! and Family Guy (12:30PM PT to 1:45PM PT, Ballroom 20)

Star Trek Universe (12:45PM PT to 2:15PM PT, Hall H)

The stars and executive producers of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are coming together to talk about the most recent seasons of their series and what’s next for them all in the beloved sci-fi franchise.

The Sandman (2:30PM PT to 3:30PM PT Hall H)

The stars and producers of Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman sit down to share details and answer questions about the new show.

BRZRKR (3:00PM PT to 4:00PM PT, Hall H)

BRZRKR co-creators Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, along with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin and Boom Studios editor-in-chief Matt Gagnon will come together to talk about the breakout comic’s future as well as share details about its upcoming film adaptation.

The Orville: New Horizons (3:00PM PT to 3:45PM PT, Ballroom 20)

Marvel Studios theatrical showcase (5:00PM PT to 6:00PM PT, Hall H)

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will return to Hall H for the first time since 2019 to share details about multiple upcoming projects — many of which have already been announced. While it’s expected that projects slated for release in the near future like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and The Marvels will be discussed in some detail, it’s also very likely that Feige will also have news to share about unannounced projects that will shape Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 and beyond.

Sunday, July 24th

What We Do in the Shadows (1:15PM PT to 2:15PM PT, Hall H)