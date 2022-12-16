The The Hamden Journal’s creator gift guide: ideas for streamers, TikTokers, and more

Anker 511 Charger (20W) Any on-the-go creator needs to keep devices juiced up, even while traveling light. Fortunately, this tiny 20W charger from Anker is as small as the 5W chargers Apple used to supply with everything, yet it can still fast-charge an iPhone or Android device while taking up minimal space. Plus, it comes in a bunch of fun colors that will help it stand out in your kit bag.

Price: $18.99

Rode VideoMicro The ultra-compact Rode VideoMicro is perfect for mounting on a camera that’s going to be filming close to a subject, such as when you’re vlogging. The excellent shotgun mic works great mounted on a DSLR or mirrorless camera for run-and-gun filming or even when paired with a smartphone via an add-on grip or selfie stick-like setup.

Price: $49

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 from last year is a helpful tool for more than just Twitch streamers. The device’s 15 programmable keys can trigger just about any custom macro function you dream up, letting you control things like Zoom and your smart lighting with just the press of a button. In fact, a collection of our editors and writers have grown so fond of this versatile tool, they did an entire The Hamden Journalcast episode dedicated to its many uses.

Price: $149.99

Insta360 Link webcam It’s time to say goodbye to bad webcam angles and annoying Center Stage-like software tricks. The Insta360 Link is a webcam that sits atop a small gimbal, one that physically tracks your face as you move and keeps you perfectly in the frame and looking your best. That tech comes at a steep price, but the Link also features great software, loads of potential, and 4K chops to back it all up with great video quality.

Price: $284.99

Nikon Z30 camera kit with 16–50mm lens Nikon’s first foray into a vlogging-centric mirrorless camera pairs a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor with an articulating screen for self-recording and quality 4K video. Its tracking autofocus can seamlessly lock on a subject’s eyes, shift to something they hold up to the camera, and return back to their face. That vlog-friendly setup pairs well with the all-purpose 16–50mm kit lens.

Price: $796.95

iPad Mini (2021) Apple’s redesigned iPad Mini is a handy tablet whether you plan on using it at home or on the move. Its A15 Bionic CPU is powerful enough to do some mobile video editing or photo processing with a more convenient screen size than your phone, and it’s great for note-taking and controlling the various smart home tech lining your desk. Just don’t count on a headphone jack.

Price: $399.99

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal The latest DJI smartphone gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 6, launched just recently and features a lighter design, a new side wheel with manual focus controls, and a longer extension arm that allows for more varied angles. It can magnetically attach to nearly any smartphone, too, helping you stabilize your shots when capturing photos or video in either landscape or portrait orientation.

Price: $159

GIGABYTE AERO 16 XE5 With its remarkable sharp images and vivid colors, the GIGABYTE AERO 16 XE5 is the perfect companion for any creator on the go. The 4K UHD ultra-wide AMOLED panel displays accurate colors right out the box and boasts powerful specs like the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, allowing you to manage all of your creator tools flawlessly.

Price: 1,299+

iPhone 14 Pro Apple’s newest flagship iPhone features great performance, an always-on display, and more megapixels in its main shooter, making for a truly impressive camera array. You can even shoot 48-megapixel RAW files if you like working with big files, and its video features now support Action mode for smoother filming without the need for additional accessories. Plus, you know, Dynamic Island and all that.

Price: $999.99

Keychron V1 QMK keyboard (fully assembled) Every creator’s desk needs a handsome keyboard they can gawk at when procrastination sets it. Thankfully, the fully assembled Keychron V1 is an affordable option from a reliable brand known for producing practical yet great-looking mechanical models. The keyboard’s 75 percent layout is compact without missing any essential keys, and it’s set up for use with macOS right out of the box.

Price: $69.99+

Razer Blade 14 If you or the creator in your life prefers Windows, this particular configuration of Razer’s portable Blade 14 is perfect for tackling digital workflows like Photoshop or Premiere. The 14-inch laptop features a high-end RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor — specs that also make it suitable for some excellent QHD gaming when the work is wrapped and your buddy can’t stop pestering you to get online.

Price: $2.799.99

GoPro Hero 10 Black Action mode is cool and all, but nothing beats a GoPro when it comes to versatility, especially when you need to mount your action cam in hard-to-reach places to capture that unique angle. The GoPro Hero 10 is much faster than previous models but remains compatible with the same accessories as the last-gen Hero 9, and it now achieves 5.3K 60fps and 4K 120fps recording. That’s some very fast high-resolution video.

Price: $349.99

Anchor Pro headphone mount If you’re looking to store your headphones out of sight and keep your desk space tidy, Elevation Lab’s Anchor Pro is the way to go. The sturdy, inexpensive double hanger is great for a shared workspace or if you use monitor headphones by day and a monstrosity of a gaming headset by night.

Price: $15.95

Divoom Ditoo Plus Bluetooth speaker Sometimes your desk decor needs some love just like we need self-care. Luckily, Divoom’s retro-inspired Ditoo Plus Bluetooth speaker is an adorable desktop companion that can pump out some tunes while decorating your space with customizable pixel art on a 3.55-inch display that gives off some Lite-Brite vibes.

Price: $99.90

DJI Mini 2 While the newer Mini 3 is the latest compact drone from DJI, the last-gen DJI Mini 2 offers a bit more in-flight reliability at a price that’s easier on your wallet. The portable drone connects via Ocusync, allowing for a better remote connection with your phone and can record up to 4K video at 100Mbps bitrate up to 30fps.

Price: $449

Peak Design Everyday Sling (10L) Peak Design’s Everyday Sling is one of the most versatile and functional camera bags on the market — one that also doesn’t make you look like the huge nerd. The 10L version can fit a 13-inch laptop, a camera and a couple of lenses, and plenty of small tech accessories. The bag’s flexible dividers and weatherproof shell are just a plus.

Price: $159.95

Zoom H1n recorder Want better audio recordings on a tight budget? Look no further than the Zoom H1n. The incredible tool is versatile enough for capturing interviews with its built-in mics or recording audio through a variety of external microphones, complete with monitoring via headphones. Whether your giftee is a journalist or a budding naturalist looking to capture field recordings, the Zoom H1n is more than suitable.

Price: $79.99

KBDfans Deskmat Every laptop or desktop setup deserves a fun desk mat. They’re comfier on your palms and mouse and even make your keyboard sound better. For the uninitiated, KBDfans offers a variety of cool designs that cater to all types of styles, whether you’re a fan of solid colors and minimalist patterns or something a bit more extra.

Price: $15

Audio-Technica ATR2100x-USB microphone Audio-Technica is known for producing affordable tech that doesn’t skimp on quality, and the ATR2100x-USB is a mic that punches above its weight class while offering the simplicity of USB plug and play. These are some of the very mics we trust for our remote guests on The The Hamden Journalcast.

Price: $79

14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 512GB) Apple’s exceptional M1 Pro-equipped laptops are some of the best creator laptops available today. The 14-inch model, like the 16-inch config, is incredibly fast and features a brilliant Mini LED display that supports Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz high refresh rate. It also offers the handiest port selection of any Mac in years, one that heralds the return of the SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

Price: $1,599+

Elgato Green Screen Whether you’re streaming on Twitch or recording an Instagram Reel, a green screen is a helpful tool for knocking out the background or totally replacing it without gross software artifacts. The Elgato Green Screen easily folds down and deploys just as quickly, so you can keep it neatly tucked away for when you need it most.

Price: $159.99

AirPods Pro (second-gen) A great pair of wireless earbuds can help you focus when you need to engage in deep work or outfit you with a microphone when you need to make a call. Apple’s new AirPods Pro are one of the better offerings available right now if you’re already tapped into the Apple ecosystem, especially since they feature more effective noise cancellation than the first-gen model, better mics, and overall improved sound quality.

Price: $229

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini For anyone who wants a straightforward mechanical keyboard with a sensible layout, Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini is a great fit. It’s a little on the no-frills side and lacks customizability options, but it’s got a sleek monochromatic design and exceptional battery life with USB-C fast charging. It can also pair with and save up to three devices, allowing you to effortlessly switch between them with a simple keyboard shortcut.

Price: $149.99

Rotolight Ultimate Vlogging Kit Every vlogger or TikTok creator deserves some good lighting. Rotolight is known for making LEDs with exceptional color tone and accuracy, and its flexible vlogging kit is perfect for holding your smartphone and illuminating your face when you need a touch of that oh-so-soft beauty lighting.

Price: $64.99

Logitech Litra Glow The beauty of Logitech’s adjustable Litra Glow lies in its simplicity. It’s a tiny yet effective LED light that’s intended to illuminate your face during Zoom calls and other broadcasts without taking up a lot of space or requiring a ton of messy wiring to make it happen. Just mount the USB-powered light on your laptop or monitor and go.

Price: $49.99

Wacom Cintiq 16 Whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro designer, the Wacom Cintiq is oft-considered the gold standard for illustrators and artists all over the world. The Cintiq 16 may carry a hefty price, but it’s worth it for a generous 15.6-inch pen display and a stylus that offers more than 8,000 levels of pressure sensitivity without ever needing to be charged.

Price: $649.95

Apple Pencil (second-gen) Did your giftee recently pick up a newer iPad Pro, iPad Mini, or iPad Air? If so, the second-gen Apple Pencil is a handy drawing tool that will allow them to doodle or take notes directly on their newfangled slate. It also offers tilt and pressure sensitivity, gesture controls, and charges magnetically while docked to the side of compatible iPad models.

Price: $89

4-in-1 Lightning to SD Card Reader You can do all kinds of content creation with just your smartphone, though a multiport hub adapter will certainly make your life easier. This simple third-party one is great for connecting external microphones, plugging in an SD card from your camera, or even using wired earbuds and charging at the same time. Plus, it’s stocking stuffer cheap.

Price: $15.88

Sony SF-G Series Tough SD Card (64GB) It might not be fun to gift SD cards, but any photographer or videographer will appreciate receiving such an essential as a gift — especially these speedy Tough cards. Sony’s little memory cards are made of metal and carry an IPX8 waterproof rating, rendering them as rugged as their name implies and giving your giftee some peace of mind when it comes to their footage.

Price: $99.99

Ricoh GR IIIx fixed-lens camera You don’t need a fancy full-frame camera or vintage film camera to do street photography. The Ricoh GR IIIx, a unique camera with a fixed-lens equivalent of a 40mm lens, is a great case in point. It lacks an EVF, but it’s borderline pocketable and great for capturing everyday life in higher detail than any phone can achieve.

Price: $996.95

Apple Magic Trackpad Apple’s latest Magic Trackpad makes for a great addition to any desktop or laptop setup, even if you already have a mouse you love. The comfortable gadget can be your main interface to your computer, especially as it provides you with more real estate than a MacBook trackpad, or you can just use it for its multitouch gesture controls. Either way, it’s a valuable asset for a busy creator.

Price: $109.99 to $139

Elgato Cam Link 4K Elgato’s Cam Link 4K is a staple among Twitch streamers and creators who want to plug their full-size cameras into their computers via a simple USB connection. It takes a clean HDMI-out signal of up to 4K resolution and makes it easily accessible to software like Zoom as well as OBS Studio, giving you a quick means of turning your DSLR or GoPro into a 4K-ready webcam.

Price: $124.90

Neewer Ring Light Kit (18-inch) If you’re working with a larger home recording setup, a bigger ring light can help create softer, more pleasing lighting conditions. Neewer’s 18-inch model — which comes with a full-size tripod, multiple light filters, and a remote — is perfect if you want a touch-up before hopping on a Zoom call or hammering out a batch of TikTok videos for your devoted followers.

Price: $112.99

Amazon Basics Single Monitor Stand It’s time you reclaim your desk space from that big, beautiful monitor of yours. If your computer monitor has VESA mount holes, you should consider mounting it to an arm. These are super helpful for taking back the dead space beneath your monitor and adjusting your display’s height and tilt for the best ergonomics. This Amazon Basics model supports a single monitor up to 32 inches in size in either horizontal or portrait orientation. Your back and neck will thank you.

Price: $109.99