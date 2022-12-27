The The Hamden Journal’s 2022 New Year’s resolution gift guide

Time Timer Home Mod Time is a precious commodity, which is why proper budgeting is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, Time Timer’s simple Home Mod lets your giftee set a 60-minute countdown with a simple turn of the dial. The colorful timer is perfect for those who use the Pomodoro method to stay focused on their work at home or just any time you want to put a hard limit on how long you spend on a given task.

Price: $19.95

Dymo LetraTag 100H Handheld Label Maker If you know someone who is looking to get organized or cut down on clutter, the Dymo LetraTag 100H label maker can help. Powered by four AA batteries, the handheld device features a 26-character keypad with a variety of style and formatting options, along with an LCD display to preview labels before your print them. The LetraTag can also store up to nine labels, just in case there’s anything you need to tag frequently.

Price: $20.99

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit Exercise your right to repair in the new year with the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit. The self-contained toolkit not only comes packaged with 64 precision screwdriver bits but also plenty of other handy tools to repair everything from eyeglasses to iPhones. Best of all, every Pro Tech Toolkit is covered by a warranty that will replace any tool that breaks over the lifetime of the product.

Price: $74.99

Apple Watch Series 8 The Apple Watch Series 8 is the default wearable for Apple users, one that offers the most substantial fitness tracking features of any Apple Watch to date. It’s equipped with a large always-on display and all of the latest tech — including EKG, heart rate, and blood oxygen sensors — making the wearable a fantastic pick if your giftee is planning to kickstart a new exercise regimen come January.

Price: $399+

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim (four-pack) Regardless of how “smart” your home might be, an affordable smart plug from the likes of TP-Link’s Kasa brand is a good fit for anyone with Wi-Fi at home. The simple device lets you plug in anything that you want to be able to control remotely, like a coffee maker or holiday lights, and the app offers easy-to-use controls and scheduling options for those looking to cut back on their energy usage in the new year.

Price: $39.99

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus We may not have hoverboards in the year 2023, but at least we’ll have voice-controlled robots to clean up after us. The iRobot Roomba j7 Plus is one of our favorite robot vacuums thanks to its ability to empty its own bin and avoid things like pet waste. It can even run on a set schedule and learn the layout of your home, helping it to avoid whatever obstacles your kids have haphazardly scattered about your home.

Price: $599+

Headspace subscription We could all do with a bit more relaxation in our lives. Thankfully, a Headspace gift card can provide your giftee with access to hundreds of expert-guided meditations designed to help them de-stress, improve their creativity, and sleep more peacefully. The app also offers workouts geared toward improving emotional well-being, making it a great gift for meditation gurus or newbies simply looking to get a grasp on the basics.



Price: $49.99 a year

Amazfit GTR 4 Fitbit is no longer the only company making affordable fitness trackers. The Amazfit GTR 4 is a terrific budget-conscious smartwatch for Android users thanks to its elegant design and expansive feature set. It touts an OLED display and turn-by-turn navigation along with a comprehensive list of fitness tools and a battery that can last five times as long as the Apple Watch Ultra.

Price: $199.99

Whoop 4.0 Whoop can track your sleep, strain, recovery, and a variety of different health metrics, giving you personalized insights and recommendations about your body. Whether you’re working on a New Year’s resolution or just looking to get healthier in 2023, Whoop is the tool that can help you track and monitor it all.

Price: One month free

Hydro Flask (32-ounce) Staying hydrated is easy when you’ve got a container that maintains the perfect temp. Hydro Flask’s 32-ounce vessel sports double-walled construction to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold as well as a number of cool colors that will help it stand out at the gym. The stainless steel canteen and all of its parts are dishwasher-safe, too, and won’t make your water taste like a bag of pennies.

Price: $32.93+

Moleskine Classic Planner (2023) The Moleskine Classic Planner is a classy way to keep track of all the important dates you’ve got coming up in 2023. Whether you’re breaking things down on a month-to-month basis or planning out the intricacies of your workweek, this weighty Moleskine notebook is a dependable way to keep your thoughts in plain view where you won’t forget them.

Price: $23.84+

Wahoo RPM Cycling Cadence Sensor Wahoo’s speed and cadence sensors are an inexpensive and easy way to keep track of your real-time fitness metrics while biking. Both sensors are compatible with ANT Plus and Bluetooth and can be easily mounted to any cruiser, road, or mountain bike. The cadence sensor can even be worn independently on your shoes to track your metrics during spin classes, so you don’t have to worry about someone else tanking your revs when you switch bikes.

Price: $69.95

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) A new gadget is a great way to motivate yourself or someone else in your life to read more — and an e-reader is the default choice for doing so. Our favorite model right now is Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite, which offers a bright glare-free display, IPX8 waterproofing, and a battery that can last for months without needing to be topped off. The fact it supports USB-C is just an added plus.

Price: $139.99

Pocket Premium subscription A Pocket Premium subscription gives you a healthier way to digest online think pieces and other longform content from a variety of subscription-based publications, including The New York Times, Wired, and Harvard Business Review. Each article is also scrubbed of ads and presented in a clean text-only format that can be tailored for better readability.

Price: $4.99 a month

Ring Fit Adventure Ring Fit Adventure is a fun way to develop a healthy and manageable exercise routine. The Nintendo Switch title slowly introduces you to a variety of exercises that you can do at your own pace in your living room while keeping you engaged through games and other tie-in activities. Even if you stop playing just a few months into the year, it’s still far cheaper and less cumbersome than a treadmill that will only take up space in your living room.

Price: $69.88+

BeeGreen reusable shopping bags (six-pack) If you know someone looking to go green in 2023, reusable shopping bags are a start. BeeGreen totes fold down to fit in your pocket, and each can handle up to 50 pounds of groceries, five Yorkshire terriers, or whatever it is you like to tote around. The durable bags are also available in a variety of patterns and are machine washable, making it easier than ever to ditch that growing mass of plastic underneath your sink.

Price: $18.99+

YNAB (You Need A Budget) The aptly named You Need A Budget (YNAB) is a great tool for those looking to better balance their finances or start saving money in the new year. The mobile app makes it easy to break down your expenses by category and develop healthier spending habits, whether you intend to subscribe on a monthly basis or opt for the 34-day free trial available for Apple and Android devices.

Price: $14.99 a month

Instant Pot Duo (six-quart) With an Instant Pot, you’re gifting your loved one two things everybody wants more of: time and good food. The six-quart Duo can do everything from steam to sauté, so your friend or family member can whip up a set of ribs, soups, stews, rice, eggs, and a range of other dishes with minimal effort. The stainless steel appliance is relatively easy to clean and offers 13 presets, too, so your giftee can spend less time cooking after a long day at work.



Price: $99

Curious Elixirs subscription With the sober-curious movement gaining traction, there’s been no better time to be a teetotaler. A subscription to Curious Elixirs provides you with a monthly supply of tonics and other booze-free spirits that ditch the alcohol but still provide plenty of bite. Each cocktail package contains either four or a dozen bottles, and you can choose from either a single flavor or mix it up with a variety pack.

Price: $36+ a month

Danner Trail 2650 hiking shoes Whether your giftee is aiming to complete the 52 Hike Challenge or just needs a little motivation to hit the trail in the new year, a pair of reliable hiking boots can go a long way. Danner’s low-profile Trail 2650 are far more subtle than the company’s other offerings, yet they still offer a durable Vibram outsole, leather construction, and a reinforced heel to protect yourself when you inevitably find yourself scrambling.

Price: $189.95+