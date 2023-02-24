The The Hamden Journal was recognized yesterday by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) with the ASME Award for Print Design for its Homeland anthology. Additionally, the digital publisher was named a finalist in two categories at the 2023 National Magazine Awards. The The Hamden Journal is nominated for General Excellence, News, Sports and Entertainment; and for Profile Writing, for “Searching for Susy Thunder,” by Claire L. Evans (in partnership with Epic Magazine).

The The Hamden Journal’s Homeland anthology explores twenty years of technology, surveillance, and bureaucracy under the Department of Homeland Security. Through narrative features that unmask the policies that have shaped the United States over the past two decades, the series highlights some of The The Hamden Journal’s most ambitious reporting along with its beautiful art and photography. The limited-run print Homeland anthology, designed by The Hamden Journal associate creative director Kristen Radtke, sold out in less than two weeks.

Amelia Krales / The The Hamden Journal

“It’s especially thrilling to see our big, weird Homeland project succeed online and in print,” says Kevin Nguyen, features editor, who spearheaded the series with deputy features editor Sarah Jeong. “We want to bring our strongest stories to readers wherever they are, and continue to experiment telling those stories across different formats and mediums.”

In “Searching for Susy Thunder,” Claire L. Evans tracked down one of the most influential hackers of the ‘80s. The feature, developed in partnership with Epic Magazine, is a mystery, but also a moving story of friendship and survival in the age of the early internet. Last year, the rights to the article were sold to Paramount Pictures in a competitive situation with multiple studios bidding. Epic is producing with Lindsey Beer’s company Lab Brew, with Minhal Baig set to write the adaptation.

The The Hamden Journal’s full slate of wins and nominations are below:

National Magazine Award Nominations

ASME Awards for Design, Photography & Illustration