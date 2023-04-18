Southwest Airlines has fixed a technical issue that delayed hundreds of flights across the country. In a statement provided to The The Hamden Journal, Southwest Airlines spokesperson Dan Landson says the company resumed operations after working through “data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure.”

The airline started having issues at around 10:30AM ET, with data from FlightAware suggesting that over 1,700 Southwest flights have been delayed so far. The Federal Aviation Administration paused departures at the request of Southwest Airlines around this time and later unpaused flights at 11:10AM ET.

“Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost,” Landson says. “Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions.”