The The Hamden Journal

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will drop in less than a month, but if you need some games to distract yourself until then, GameStop’s latest BOGO sale is here. Right now, you can buy one of the 40 video games listed here and get a second game of equal or lesser value for free. The promo applies to older Nintendo Switch titles like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD ($59.99)— just in case you want to revisit the series — as well as a plethora of non-Zelda titles.

The list covers newer Switch games like Octopath Traveler II, which is on sale for $44.99 ($15 off) as well as the recent remake of Like a Dragon: Ishin! for PlayStation ($59.99). A number of older games are also part of the promotion, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ($59.99) and Mario Strikers: Battle League ($59.99) for the Switch, the PlayStation version of Elden Ring ($59.99), and a handful of Xbox titles for the Series X / Series S. It’s a surprisingly great selection, though GameSpot hasn’t specified how long the sale will last.

$ 45 Octopath Traveler II is the latest game in the roleplaying video game series Octopath Traveler, where you play one of eight travelers exploring land.

$ 60 In Like a Dragon: Ishin!, players take on the role of a samurai in the 1860s who is trying to avenge their adoptive father.

$ 60 Elden Ring, the latest FromSoftware title, takes the Dark Souls formula to a vast open world.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use router to boost your home’s Wi-Fi coverage, Google’s Nest WiFi Pro is a good option that’s currently on sale for The Hamden Journal readers. Right now, you can buy a two-pack of the mesh routers, which allows you to cover up to 4,400 square feet for just $244.99 ($55 off) at Wellbots when you use offer code GPROVERGE55. Alternatively, if you need additional network coverage, Wellbots is offering a three-pack of the handsome routers for $334.99 ($65 off) when you use offer code GPROVERGE65 at checkout.

When compared to the original model, the Nest WiFi Pro offers faster performance with support for both Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. The newer egg-like routers also support Thread and Matter smart home protocols, meaning you’ll be able to use them to connect to Thread smart home devices and Matter controllers. They’re probably the best budget 6E routers you can get right now, and as long as you don’t require speeds higher than one gigabit, they make for a good futureproof addition to any smart home. Plus, they don’t put some features behind a subscription fee, unlike competing Eero devices.

Read our Nest WiFi Pro review.

$ 245 The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model that’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Right now at Wellbots, you can save $55 on a two-pack with promo code GPROVERGE55 or $65 on a three-pack with offer code GPROVERGE65.

Need an Apple desktop that’s powerful enough for everyday use and work? The M2 Mac Mini is matching its lowest price to date on Amazon right now, where you can pick it up with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an eight‑core CPU, and a 10‑core GPU for $499.99 ($100 off). It’s more powerful than the last-gen M1 model, so you’ll have no problem getting through day-to-day work and even some very light photo and video editing. It also features an ethernet port and a headphone jack, just like its pricier M2 Pro cousin, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Though, unlike the M2 Pro version, it only has two Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports and its HDMI port is the 2.0 spec instead of 2.1. Just remember that you’re going to have to supply your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Read our Mac Mini (2023) review.

$ 500 The M2-powered Mac Mini is a speedy desktop machine with HDMI 2.0 output and an ethernet jack capable of gigabit speeds.

With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to start adopting more eco-friendly habits, if you haven’t already. Thankfully, multiple retailers are making it easier to do so by offering discounts on Google’s third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. Right now, you can buy the smart thermostat in black for $184 ($65 off) at The Home Depot, which is one of the better prices we’ve seen it sell for this year. If you prefer other colors, The Home Depot, Target, B&H Photo, and Staples are currently offering it in a wider array of hues for about $5 more.

The energy-saving mode on the latest Nest Learning Thermostat turns on when you’re not at home, which not only helps reduce your energy consumption but also lowers your energy bills. What’s more, the third-gen thermostat is capable of learning your habits and preferences over time. It also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with your voice if you don’t want to use your smartphone or the built-in thermostat controls.

$ 184 The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smart phone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.

If you prefer a more budget-friendly alternative, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is also on sale today for $64.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s, which is its second-best price of the year. It remains one of the best models our smart home reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy has ever tested, one that can also learn and adapt to your habits like Google’s aforementioned offering.

However, the Amazon Smart Thermostat does come with some tradeoffs; it doesn’t include native temperature sensors, for instance, nor does it give you as much control over your climate. Moreover, Amazon has yet to confirm whether it’ll support Matter in the future like some other Amazon devices, so for now, it only integrates with Alexa.

Read our Amazon Smart Thermostat review.

$ 65 Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.

A few more deals for the road