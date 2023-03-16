The Symfonisk picture frame speaker from Ikea and Sonos drops to an even lower price

Maybe Ikea is feeling buoyed by the hype around the new Sonos Era 100 and 300 speakers, especially now that the speakers are up for preorder; the flat-pack furniture maker has dropped the price even further on its art-like smart speaker you can hang on your wall.

The Ikea Symfonisk picture frame Sonos speaker is now on sale for $169.99 ($90 off) direct from Ikea until May 29th or “while supplies last.” We don’t know if that means the unusual speaker is on its way out or that a new one is coming, but we do know this is a great deal. Now, I know I said the Symfonisk was a screaming deal last month at $194.99, but surprisingly, it is now another $25 cheaper. Don’t worry if you bought one last month — Ikea offers a 90-day price protection if you’re signed up for its free Ikea Family rewards membership.

Ikea’s Symfonisk picture frame is like a Sonos One speaker you can hang on your wall. It seamlessly integrates into Sonos’ ecosystem and can call up your tunes through the Sonos app, Spotify Connect, or even Apple’s AirPlay 2. Sure, there’s a power cable hanging from it that you might want to hide, but in my own home, I find it works fine above a shelf or desk and saves space. And if the simple geometric art that it offers isn’t to your liking, Ikea recently released new drop-in panels that may be more to your liking. Read our review.

$ 170 One of Ikea’s most unusual collabs with Sonos, the Symfonisk picture frame speaker is a space-saving speaker with solid sound and unique looks. You can even daisy-chain two together without the need for a second power outlet.

The Anker 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery in black or green is on sale for $39.99 at Newegg (sold by Anker) when you use code MKTACCUMAR6 at checkout or $44.99 at Anker’s store with code WS24A161156. That Newegg deal is a $20 discount (a new low) on the excellent 5,000mAh power bank, which can charge a phone wired via USB-C or wirelessly via a built-in Qi pad with magnets.

The 622 MagGo is a perfect companion for some portable juice, especially if you’ve got a MagSafe-compatible iPhone. While it isn’t an official MagSafe accessory, it charges at a solid 7.5W output and is much, much cheaper than Apple’s $99 MagSafe Battery Pack, which may charge at 15W but doesn’t hold nearly as much juice. Read our MagSafe buying guide.

$ 40 A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging. Anker is selling the black and green versions via Newegg for $39.99 when you use code MKTACCUMAR6 at checkout.

Anker’s 622 MagGo (center) is barely bigger than Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack (left), but it holds almost twice as much juice. Photo by Antonio G. Di Benedetto / The The Hamden Journal

You can get the latest version of the Apple Watch SE in either 40mm or 44mm size for $30 off. That means the 40mm GPS configuration is selling for $219 at Best Buy and Amazon, while the larger 44mm model with GPS is $249, also at Best Buy and Amazon.

Although the second-gen Apple Watch SE uses the same latest processor as the Series 8, it maintains the smaller screen of older models, so it doesn’t support the always-on feature. This deal is as cheap as you can get an Apple Watch today without opting for an old or used model, so it’s a great introductory model if you want to get into fitness and health tracking or if you’re upgrading from an older model like the Series 3. Hey, you won’t miss the always-on display if you never had it in the first place, right? Read our review.

$ 219 The latest version of the Apple Watch SE shares the S8 processor of the Series 8 Watch but trades features like an always-on display and temperature sensor for a much lower price. It also supports the new car crash detection.

I’ve got a few deals directly from my ballpark for you Xbox and PC gamers. After giving our Xbox controller buying guide a juicy update yesterday, I couldn’t help noticing a handful of great deals on both first-party and third-party controllers.

Our top pick and easiest recommendation for most people, the standard Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (the one that comes with the Xbox Series X / S) is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) in black from Microsoft. It may be a little humdrum or not as cool looking as some of the wild creations from Xbox Design Lab, but it’s an excellent all-rounder that’s selling for its lowest price.

$ 40 The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

If you prefer a more premium build with a built-in rechargeable battery, Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller is selling for $110 ($20 off) at Amazon and $110.99 from Microsoft. The black-and-white Elite Series 2 Core is the same controller as the $179.99 all-black Elite Series 2 but omits added accessories like alternate stick toppers, cross-type D-pad, rear paddles, and a charging case. However, you can buy all of those in a $59.99 kit to make the Core match the pricier Elite Series 2 one-to-one. And with today’s discount, doing so actually makes some sense because the combined price of $169.99 saves you $10 over buying the Elite Series 2.

$ 110 The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is functionally identical to the more expensive Elite Series 2 but doesn’t come with the extra D-pad, back paddles, thumbsticks, or charging case. Those can be purchased separately for $59.99.

The all-black Elite Series 2 (pictured) comes with all these accessories, while its white-and-black Elite Series 2 Core cousin gives you the choice to buy them separately. Photo by Tom Warren / The The Hamden Journal

Now for my fellow cheapskate gamers, the Xbox version of the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller in blue is selling for just $24.99 ($13 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Don’t be fooled by that low price, as the Enhanced Wired is a solid controller that feels a whole lot like the stock Microsoft one, albeit with a pair of mappable rear buttons and the requisite wired connection. That wire is, sadly, a dated Micro USB instead of USB-C, but these gamepads are excellent if you want something inexpensive yet good for PC gaming or extra controllers for some local co-op on your Xbox console of choice.

$ 25 The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.

Lastly, for you sickos who might consider a wired controller with some deep customization options, the RIG Nacon Revolution X controller in black is on sale for $79.90 ($20 off) direct from Nacon, while the white version is selling for $79.99 at Amazon. It’s the only controller with optional weights in the grips, allowing you to make it lighter or heavier to suit your preference. Plus, the four extra buttons built into the rear are easier to use than paddles.

$ 80 The RIG Nacon Revolution X is a wired controller for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs that offers a slew of detailed software customization options. It’s also got four customizable rear buttons, adjustable sticks, and optional weights to insert into the grips to give it more heft.

