The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s final trailer is here

The final look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie ahead of its theatrical premiere is here. Today, Nintendo and Illumination released what they say is the last trailer for the film, which stars Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber. It’s more of an overview of what to expect, but it includes both a very dark intro and some side-scrolling action. There’s also a good shot of a Mad Max-style battle on Rainbow Road. Good idea for the next Mario Kart.