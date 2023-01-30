The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets a Smash Bros. fight in new trailer

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slowly turning into a greatest hits of Mario games through the ages. The latest addition to the games its references is Super Smash Bros. thanks to the new trailer that has Mario (Chris Pratt) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) facing off on what’s essentially a 2D Final Destination-style stage.

Mario is almost immediately beaten by his oldest rival before he leaps into the air and nabs a powerup (not unlike Smash): a catsuit that doesn’t seem to do much for him. This bit of comedy gives us our first listen on Seth Rogen’s DK voice as he laughs a Mario’s futile attempts to win and promptly throws him off the stage — in yet another Smash homage.

All these Smash Bros. references shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering how much the movie already seems to be leaning on some of Mario’s most popular spinoff games. We’ve already gotten glimpses of Luigi (Charlie Day) fighting ghosts, like he might in Luigi’s Mansion, and of plenty of the characters racing across screen in Mario Kart-style go karts.

With all these references revealed already, there are sure to be dozens more to dig through when The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7.