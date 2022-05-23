The stunts don’t stop in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’s new trailer

After leaking online over the weekend, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s first trailer has unexpectedly arrived in a blaze of hype and death-defying stunt work.

Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is a man on the run in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’s new trailer that finds the infamous Impossible Missions Force agent being pulled into another job whose outcome will shape the arc of human history. It isn’t clear what sort of MacGuffin former IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) is describing to Hunt as the target of this particular mission. But its ability to “control the truth” makes it a powerful enough object that Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby) are all drawn into the fight for control of the thing.

Though Ethan and his allies will work together to take down the movie’s mysterious villain played by Esai Morales, the trailer makes clear that newcomer Grace (Hayley Atwell) will play a significant role as a thorn in Ethan’s side as the two jet across the globe.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters on July 14th, 2023.